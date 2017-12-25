As the year ends, Delhiites spoilt for choice

more-in

Restaurants and hotels in the city are pulling out all the stops to provide an experience for Delhiites that brings in the holiday cheer. From a laid-back and lavish Christmas brunch in the winter sun to ringing in the New Year with pulsating music and food, those looking to unwind at the end of the year have plenty of options. However, several people are looking to give the ostentatious party mood a miss and travel out of the city to rejuvenate before the next year begins.

Tania Kataria, an architect, says, “I attended a party in the city on New Year’s Eve last year. My New Year’s resolution was to avoid such an event next year. They charge exorbitant rates, pack the venue beyond capacity and offer terrible service. And when it is time to go home, there is chaos on the streets thanks to revellers driving drunk.”

Giving chaos a miss

Like Ms. Kataria, many others have planned ahead to travel out of the city to avoid the chaos.

Anuj Kaitan, who runs a homestay in Garhwal, Uttarakhand, says enquiries and bookings for a weekend away in the hills start during Diwali and that he gets confirmed bookings for both Christmas and New Year by the first week of November.

“At homestays, we can customise the experience for guests with bonfires, gourmet food and décor — an experience that will stay forever. The winter chill is also a big attraction.”

Travelling abroad is also a trend during the end of the year. Manmeet Ahluwalia, marketing head, Expedia in India, said some prefer to ring in the New Year closer home with destinations like Goa, Andaman and Nicobar, and Gokarna, while Singapore, Phuket, Koh Samui, Kuala Lumpur and Manila are enjoyed by travellers who adore extravagant fireworks or releasing lanterns at beach parties.

Double thrill

“Some evolved and experienced travellers have shown interest in celebrating New Year’s Eve twice with destinations like Sweden and Finland. Finland and Sweden are two hours and one hour ahead of the GMT, allowing adventure seekers to celebrate and experience the thrill twice on the same night,” said Mr. Ahluwalia.

He added that destinations like Norway, Sweden and Finland are also popular among travellers who want to enjoy the northern lights and visit the Santa Claus village at Rovaniemi in Finland.”

Varun Gupta, CEO, Goomo, said Europe is a hot trend in winter as it is off-season and discounts are a big attraction. “Airfares during winters are cheaper and luxury stay options also witness a price dip. People tend to have plenty of options during this period. The other major reason why European countries are a huge attraction is the scenic beauty during winters. The snow-covered mountains, hearty meals by the fireplace and the festivity of Christmas and New Year make the place more preferable, especially for newly-weds, as compared to crowded places like Dubai or Bali,” said Mr. Gupta.