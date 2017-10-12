Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal’s blue Wagon R goes missing near Delhi Secretariat

A file picture of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in his Wagon R car.  

The car was donated to the Delhi Chief Minister by a software engineer in 2013.

A Wagon R car, used by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till the 2015 Assembly polls, was stolen outside the Delhi Secretariat on Thursday, the police said.

The humble Blue hatchback, which became synonymous with Mr. Kejriwal’s ‘aam aadmi’ image, was being used by an AAP functionary these days.

“The car was parked outside the Delhi Secretariat. It went missing around 1 p.m.,” a senior police official said.

The car was donated to Mr. Kejriwal by Kundan Sharma, a software engineer, in January 2013.

