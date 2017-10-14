Arvind Kejriwal's stolen car recovered in Ghaziabad

more-in

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's car, that was stolen two days ago, was recovered on Saturday morning from Mohan Nagar area in Sahibabad police station in Ghaziabad in an abandoned condition, the police said.

Ghaziabad Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar confirmed that a Delhi numbered blue Wagon R had been recovered in Mohan Nagar in PS Sahibabad. "During the course of the investigation we came to know that the car belongs to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal," Mr. Tomar said. He added that an investigation is on to catch the miscreants.

The car was stolen from outside the Delhi Secretariat on Thursday. Delhi Police had obtained CCTV footage of the incident in which the accused is visible. The police had circulated pictures of the accused in different districts of Delhi. Teams also visited Sotiganj market in Meerut where stolen cars are dismantled and their spare parts sold.

Mr. Kejriwal had been using the car extensively till the 2015 Assembly election. The car symbolised Mr. Kejriwal’s ‘aam aadmi’ image.