His deputy Manish Sisodia dubs it a conspiracy hatched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was mobbed and presented with bangles and roses by activists of the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at a railway station here on Thursday in an incident which his deputy dubbed a conspiracy hatched at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr. Kejriwal, en route to poll-bound Punjab for a four-day visit, was waylaid by members of the Delhi BJP and the Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha demanding, among other things, the ouster of Mr. Kejriwal's close aide Ashutosh from the party, at the New Delhi Railway Station around 7 a.m.

Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha President Kamaljeet Sehrawat said the move was also to protest against the goings-on in the Aam Aadmi Party and the conduct of its MLAs.

Terming it a conspiracy, Deputy Delhi Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said he wondered whether the incident was a rehearsal for a physical attack on the Delhi Chief Minister by the Delhi Police and the BJP at Mr. Modi’s behest.

Planned attack: Sisodia

“The police stood by and watched the pushing and the shoving. There were already television cameras which means this was pre-planned,” Mr. Sisodia tweeted.

He added that the office of the Chief Secretary had conveyed apprehensions about Mr. Kejriwal's security and the probability of such an incident to the Delhi Police on Wednesday evening but to no avail.