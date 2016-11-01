: A portrait artist, who claims to have won national recognition, is among two persons arrested by Central district police for allegedly committing a burglary of Rs. 1 crore at a garment merchant’s office in Jama Masjid area earlier this month.

The other accused is the neighbour of the victim who knew about the presence of huge amount of money at the latter's office, said the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) M.S. Randhawa said the incident was reported on October 20.

“The office is at Chandi Wala Phatak. Complainant Kunal Bansal told us that on the day of incident, his servants had kept Rs. 1, 50,00,000 in the office and had left the premises after locking the door. When Bansal returned a few hours later, he found that the money was missing,” said Mr. Randhawa.

Breakthrough

The first clue came from CCTV cameras installed at the market where the office is located.

“A person with a helmet on was seen walking near the office on the day of the incident. The previous day, a man with a similar built was seen in the same area. Sources were deployed, and the man was zeroed in as Abdul Hasnain,” said Mr. Randhawa. A raid was conducted in Chippiwara, and Hasnain was nabbed from his house. The police also seized Rs. 92.80 lakh from a suitcase kept in his storeroom.

“Hasnain has confessed to his involvement in the crime. He has further disclosed that his friend, Madan Lal, was also involved in the case,” said Mr. Randhawa. Lal has purportedly told the police that he makes portraits and has won several awards. While the police are verifying his claims, he is learnt to have produced a certificate issued by the All India Fine Arts and Crafts Society for his entry titled “Old Delhi Gate” at the New Delhi Art Exhibition in 2012.