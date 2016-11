Surprisingly, denominations as low as Rs. 5 are also printed.

Delhi celebrates queer pride parade 2016

November 28, 2016 20:05 IST

November 28, 2016 20:05 IST

more-in

Draped in rainbow colours, hundreds of people on Sunday marched in the heart of the national capital for the 9th Queer Pride Parade to show solidarity with the LGBTQ community in making a united call for equality of gender and sexuality and seeking "a life without fear".

More In Videos Multimedia Delhi

Related Articles