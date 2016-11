Surprisingly, denominations as low as Rs. 5 are also printed.

Indore-Patna express train derails in Kanpur

November 21, 2016 23:01 IST

At least 145 people were killed and over 200 injured as 14 bogies of the Patna-bound Indore-Rajendranagar Express went off the track in Kanpur Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh in the early hours of Sunday.

