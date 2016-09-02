Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s Art of Living foundation has asked the National Green Tribunal for more time to respond to the expert committee’s report on the Yamuna floodplains.

According to the report, the foundation’s three-day World Culture Festival not only damaged the floodplain but also left the land there “totally levelled, compacted and hardened”.

Earlier, the NGT had directed the expert committee from the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute, IIT-Delhi, and other agencies to inspect the site where the festival was held.