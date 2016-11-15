The DMs of Noida and Bulandshahr met bank representatives on Sunday to make cash arrangements for rural areas.

Navneet Sehgal, the Principal Secretary, U.P. Information Department, told The Hindu that the CM had directed all DMs to meet bank representatives to arrange mobile cash vans for rural areas.

“He issued instructions to all DMs to coordinate with bank officials, especially in rural areas, and ensure availability of new notes,” he said.

Mr. Yadav also issued directions to all Divisional Commissioners for proper monitoring.