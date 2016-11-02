: The body of an Indian Army jawan was found in north-west Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Subhash Chandra, a resident of Rajendra Pura of Jammu and Kashmir.

He was a Lance Hawaldar and posted in Delhi.

According to the police, poisoning appears to be the likely cause of his death.

His body has been sent to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital for a post-mortem.

Doctors have told the police that there were no external injuries on Chandra’s body. Investigation into the case is on.