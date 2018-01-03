Army Col found unconscious on bus; mystery shrouds death

more-in

A 51-year-old Army Colonel died under suspicious circumstances on Monday night after he allegedly fell ill on a DTC bus. The post-mortem will be conducted on Wednesday, the police said on Tuesday.

Colonel Samrendra Pratap, who was serving as additional officer and lived in Delhi Cantonment, was on bus route number RL 77B, which travels from Dwarka to New Delhi railway station. According to the police, they received a PCR call at 5.15 p.m. by a fellow passenger.

“The call was received from near Lalit Hotel. Teams were on their way but the driver took a detour and came outside Kamla Market police station,” said an officer adding that Col Pratap was in civil dress. The police rushed him to Lok Nayak Hospital in an unconscious state, where he died late at night.

“There was ₹1,550 in his wallet but no identity card,” the officer said. “The Medico Legal Case prepared at the time of his admission in the hospital mentions unknown poisoning and no external injuries,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Anto Alphones.

Phone stolen

The deceased remained unidentified till late night until his family traced the location of his phone to the hospital.

Col Pratap’s nephew said when his uncle failed to return home, his aunt called a friend who traced his phone’s location.

“The location was traced to the hospital,” he said. The 26-year-old added that though the phone was traced to the hospital, it was stolen from his uncle’s possession later and the police haven’t found it so far.