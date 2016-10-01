: Two alleged arms suppliers have been arrested with 20 country-made pistols that they were planning to sell to criminals in the Capital.

One of the suspects, Prem Pal, was arrested from Dwarka on Wednesday based on a tip-off that he would be arriving in the area to deliver a consignment of firearms to one of his contacts. The pistols and six cartridges were recovered from him. His accomplice, Avnesh Babu, was arrested on Thursday from nearby Kakrola, said Ravindra Yadav, Joint CP (Crime).

The police said the accused were well-known to some of the notorious criminals in the city. On their demand, firearms would be smuggled into the city from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. In Delhi, they would be sold for Rs. 15,000 each, at a profit of Rs. 5,000.

In 2014, Pal and two others were arrested by the Delhi Police after they were found in possession of eight pistols.