App-based attendance can be used for surveillance: DUTA

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) has written to all teachers of the university stating that it fears that the app-based attendance system that Delhi University (DU) has developed to mark students’ attendance will be used for surveillance and become a way to victimise teachers.

In its executive meeting, the DUTA had unanimously rejected the implementation of the Attendance App.

“The university’s attempt to implement Attendance App without discussing its need, cost and feasibility in the Academic Council and the Executive Council undermines the role of Statutory Bodies. The app will lead to mechanisation and over-regulation,” read the letter.

‘Ignoring real issues’

It added that the cost of implementing such an app would be transferred to students. It further accused the DU administration of ignoring “real issues” that confront the university and was instead “spending resources on a change that has no bearing on the quality of education”.

The association said that they would reach out to students’ unions and other organisations on the matter.

The DUTA stated that the current system of internal assessment and attendance system, wherein attendance of students is uploaded every month on the college website, was working satisfactorily, and that the new app, which is linked with time-tables of teachers, is restrictive.

“Extra-curricular activities, seminars and festivals are an integral part of an undergraduate student’s life and are needed for holistic growth. The app-based system will not be flexible to allow for rescheduling of classes or for taking extra classes to finish courses,” said the association.