Another sleaze scandal has rocked Delhi’s ruling AAP, with a case of sexual harassment registered against its MLA Amanatullah Khan on a complaint by his sister-in-law, forcing him to quit as city’s Waqf Board Chairman.

The complainant approached Jamia Nagar police station alleging that Khan had put pressure on her to get into a physical relationship with him, a senior police officer said.

She also accused her husband of demanding dowry and putting pressure on her to get “physically intimate” with Khan, he added.

A case under IPC sections 354A (sexual harassment), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) was registered against Khan and the woman’s husband, said the officer.

The AAP had recently expelled former Delhi minister Sandeep Kumar from the party after a CD purportedly showing him in a “compromising” position with a woman went viral.

The woman has accused Kumar, who is currently in prison, of rape.