DDA announces 1,550 plush studio apartments for elderly in Sec 16, Dwarka

For Delhiites in the autumn of their lives and no one to look after them, there is a woeful shortage of well-run and affordable old age homes in the city.

Considering this scenario, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) announcing 1,550 plush studio apartments in an old age home complex in a prime location like Sector 16 of Dwarka in the next four years should come as good news for many.

There is, however, a catch. The DDA will run this old age home only for retired government employees, including its own employees of a ‘certain pay scale’.

On Wednesday, the DDA said in a statement that it has finalised plans for the development of an old age home for retired government servants on rental, rather than ownership, basis.

Earlier, the DDA had announced its intention of coming up with old age homes, which would have been open to everyone, in different parts of Delhi. However, nothing concrete has taken shape yet. Now that it has ‘finalised’ plans for an old age home within four years, it has been planned keeping only retired government officials in mind, including its own employees.

“As of now, this is the old age home we are planning that has been announced. There could be similar projects in the future,” the DDA spokesperson said.

Joint venture with Navy

The Indian Navy had requested the DDA for allotment of land for an old age home for its retired personnel. The DDA said that the price of the land would have made the project unviable and the authority instead thought of a joint venture with the Indian Navy.

The project would come up in an area of approximately 12 acres in Sector 16, Dwarka, with 1,550 studio apartments measuring around 550 sq. ft. each. Ten per cent of the constructed area would be let out for related commercial facilities. The DDA will spend Rs.462 crore as part of its share.

Self-contained complex

‘The proposed facility would have metro connectivity and be completely self-contained with facilities for retail, recreational and healthcare facilities, including nursing and ambulance services. The facility would be architecturally designed for the elderly with features such as anti-skid flooring, especially in bathrooms and toilets, hand rails, ramps, etc.’, the DDA said in the statement.

Life-long tenancy rights

Ownership of the land would remain with DDA with about 200 studio apartments provided to the Indian Navy for renting out to its retired personnel.

The remaining units would be available for retired Central and State government employees, armed forces, teaching faculty of government universities and colleges and DDA employees of certain pay scales. The exact quota for each category is yet to be decided. The apartments would be allotted with life-long tenancy rights. After the death of the allottee, the DDA would re-allot the unit to the next person in the waitlist.

Maintenance of the entire complex, including security, civil and electrical works and medical facilities, would be outsourced to qualified and experienced service providers, the DDA said.

Each allottee would have to pay an amount of Rs.2.2 lakh during registration and Rs.8 lakh at the time of allotment as a one-time premium, apart from Rs. 10,000 as monthly maintenance charges.