The brother of the Mangolpuri victim has told the police that the stalker had been harassing his sister for over a year.

“He would come to know everything from what my sister was wearing, to where she went and whom she met.She changed her cell phone number many times to avoid him, but he would find out the new number,” said the brother.

In 2014, Amit and the victim became friends on Facebook and exchanged phone numbers. Soon, they allegedly got into a relationship. When the girl told her parents about Amit, they said they would check his background before giving their consent.

“We found out that Amit was alcoholic and dependent on his sister to make ends meet. When we explained this to my sister, she told Amit that she did not want to talk to him anymore,” said the brother. Amit could not take the rejection, and started blackmailing the girl to pressurise her into marrying him, said the brother.