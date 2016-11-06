Shot in the arm:Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh inducting a Akali Dal leader into the party fold at the Congress headquarters in Chandigarh on Saturday.- Photo: Akhilesh Kumar

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh on Saturday challenged Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal to an “open, public debate” on any issue relevant to the upcoming State Assembly election.

After welcoming more than 300 AAP supporters and a Youth Akali Dal leader from Malwa into his party here, Mr Singh, at a press meet, accused AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal of being an “escapist” and “trying to run away from a debate on one pretext or the other”.

“As a chief ministerial aspirant, he should have the guts to face me directly, instead of putting others in the front,” he said.

The Congress leader dismissed the AAP supremo’s claims that he did not want to become the chief minister of Punjab saying, “It has become quite evident that his (Kejriwal’s) eyes are set on the top position in Punjab. He is simply trying to mislead the people by claiming otherwise.”

Replying to a query on Kejriwal’s charge of a “Congress-BJP nexus” in the run-up to the Punjab polls due early next year, Mr Singh said he had been “running around the courts for 10 years under the Badal regime”.

“Does that indicate a nexus,” he asked, asserting that he will “not spare” the chief minister if the Congress formed the next government in the State.

“We have done it earlier. We will put him (Badal) in his place again,” he said.

Replying to another query on conferring the status of a martyr to ex-serviceman Subedar (Retd) Ram Kishen Grewal, whose suicide in New Delhi over the ‘One Rank, One Pension” (OROP) issue has evoked nationwide anger, Mr Singh said he was in favour of it.

“He (Grewal) laid down his life for his brethren, so that they could get their rightful dues. He deserves to be treated as a martyr,” he said.

The Punjab Congress chief alleged that “contrary to the Defence Ministry’s claims, OROP had not been implemented at all” and “in fact, the pension amount had actually been reduced not just for the armed forces but also the paramilitary forces under the 7th Pay Commission”.

Regarding cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu’s Awaaz-e-Punjab front joining hands with his party ahead of the Punjab polls, the state Congress chief said he had already made his stance on the issue clear.

“I have already welcomed him (to join the Congress unconditionally),” he said.

To another query on the air pollution in Delhi resulting from stubble burning in Punjab, Amarinder said the only solution was to implement the recommendations of the MS Swaminathan Committee report.

“Most of the farmers in the State are small-scale. They resort to stubble burning to boost their income,” he said, adding that once their income went up, the problem will “automatically disappear”. - PTI