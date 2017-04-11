All EVMs checked, says SEC

more-in

Amid questions over the reliability of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) being raised by different political parties, the Delhi State Election Commission has said that all the EVMs meant for the municipal elections on April 23 have been checked.

About 17,000 to 18,000 EVMs have been procured by the State Election Commission for the elections to the 272 municipal wards. Delhi State Election Commissioner S.K. Srivastava said that all the machines had been checked.

‘Mock poll done’

“The EVMs are tamper-proof. The security features are in place. All machines go through a mock poll before the actual polling begins. There is no system to interfere from outside,” said Mr. Srivastava.

He added that when the machines are opened and sealed there are representatives of the candidates who witness the process.

However, he said that if the Election Commission of India wants the machines to be inspected, as some parties have demanded, that could be done.