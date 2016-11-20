: Breaking the ‘Noida jinx’, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav is set to visit the city in the first week of December.

N. P. Singh, District Magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar, confirmed the news.

“The Chief Minister is to visit Noida during the Vikas Rath Yatra. He will inaugurate development projects and also address people at the Noida stadium,” Mr. Singh said.

Mr. Singh has also held a meeting with officials of the police and Noida Authority about the preparations for the CM’s visit.

“Akhilesh Yadav had maintained distance with the city during his over four years in office as the CM. But, now, he has agreed to visit Noida,” a source close to Mr. Yadav told The Hindu .

Fixing ‘party image’

According to Mr. Singh, the visit is an attempt to make up for his party image that has been damaged due to rift within the family.

“Both BSP and BJP have a strong hold in western UP. In Noida, however, Ghaziabad Samajwadi Party does not enjoy a rapport with locals,” he said.

In the same boat

Noida jinx, according to political circles, caught up with several Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, who lost their chairs soon after visiting Noida.

The jinx started in 1988 when former UP Chief Minister Vir Bahadur Singh lost power within days of visiting Noida.

In 1989, it was N.D. Tiwari who met with the same fate. In 1995, Mulayam Singh Yadav was out of power within months of his Noida visit.

In 1997, Mayawati lost power after visiting Noida.

Two years later, it was Kalyan Singh.

The last person to have been in the same boat was Mayawati. She lost power in the 2012 Assembly elections after she went to Noida in October 2011 to inaugurate the Dalit Prerna Sthal.

In August 2012, Akhilesh Yadav inaugurated the Yamuna Expressway from Lucknow and avoided travelling to Noida. The following year, he inaugurated infrastructure projects in Gautam Budh Nagar without visiting the city.

