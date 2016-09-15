Student activists of the All India Students’ Union (AISA) were detained by the police on Wednesday before they could begin their protest outside Bihar Bhawan. The students had started gathering at the venue to protest the granting of bail to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Mohammad Shahabuddin, who they hold responsible for the killing of former JNUSU president Chandrashekhar Prasad in 1997.

The AISA activists were asked by the police to either move their protest to Jantar Mantar or they would be detained.

‘More protests’

The protesters stated that while criminals were being set free on bail, activists were being sent to jail. They added that the agitation was a call to the RJD and JDU in Bihar to stop shielding murderers.

Ashutosh Kumar of AISA said that they were taken to Mandir Marg police station and then let go after a couple of hours.

“This is just the beginning, we will organise numerous protests and get justice for Chandrashekhar,” Mr. Kumar said. The activists had used the words of Faiz Ahmad Faiz in their call to protest that read: “The sleeves of each assassin are spotless. No sign of blood: no trace of red, not on the edge of the knife, none on the point of the sword.”

In 1997, when Mr. Chandrashekhar was killed, students of JNU and AISA had protested at Bihar Bhawan all night where Lalu Prasad Yadav, then Chief Minister, was residing. The protest saw security personnel firing in the air and pointing their guns at the agitating students.

