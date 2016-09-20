Bench upholds denial of security clearance to lounge service firm on charges of corruption

Observing that airport security has acquired a new meaning since 9/11 attacks, the Delhi High Court upheld the denial of security clearance to a lounge operator for business at Indira Gandhi International Airport on the grounds that one of its shareholders was accused of corruption and influencing the decisions of the Aviation Ministry.

Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw was hearing a petition on M/S Add Lounge Services Pvt. Ltd. providing services to Emirates Airline passengers at IGI.

“Airport security since September 11, 2001, incident, leading to the fall of the World Trade Center in New York, has acquired a different meaning. The same has taught humanity that aircraft can be used as weapons of destruction not only of those travelling therein, but also of others i.e. of mass destruction of those to whom they may be diverted,” said the court.

“In my opinion, a person accused of influencing decision making by public authorities, which should be in public interest, to that in private interest, cannot be trusted with access to the restricted areas of an airport. Such a person, for money, would not hesitate in using his security clearance to allow others capable of breaching the security cordon to go pass the cordon and cause an act of unlawful interference,” said Justice Endlaw.

In 2010, the firm, then known as SSP Catering India Pvt. Ltd., was granted licence to set-up, develop and operate the lounge under the brand Emirates Lounge at Delhi International Airport. Later, due to change in shareholders, it reapplied for security clearance but was denied the same in 2015.

“The denial of security clearance to the petitioner is not on account of anything adverse against it as a corporate entity, but on account of promoter of another company, holding more than 10 per cent shares, being in adverse notice since 1997, for his involvement in corrupt practices and acting as broker in deals between private parties and the Ministry and influencing the decision-making process and having been put in the undesirable contact men list. It is also mentioned that majority of the shares of the petitioner company are held by a foreign-based entity,” the court noted.

The Bench also found that the security clearance has to necessarily extend to natural persons conducting the affairs of the corporate entity and who would have access to the aerodrome and its security-restricted area in pursuance to the security clearance to the corporate entity.

The firm in its petition had said that it was denied clearance the second time because one of its shareholders was close to the earlier political regime and that none of the company executives were accused of terrorist activities, trafficking etc. The court, therefore, ruled that there was no error in the withdrawal of security clearance earlier granted to the firm or in denial of renewal of such security clearance.