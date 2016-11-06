: Security agencies have conducted a mock drill to review the operational preparedness of various stakeholders during a possible aircraft crash at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

Full-fledged drill

Officials said the 40-minute drill was conducted late Friday night near an isolation bay in the vicinity of the tarmac and it involved officials from the airport security force, CISF, staff from airport operator DIAL, Delhi Police, hospital and medical care authorities and the firefighting and rescue agencies.

They said the drill created a scenario where an aircraft crash lands and relief and rescue measures are ushered in to evacuate passengers of the said ill-fated flight.

No flights affected

"Such drills are done at regular intervals to enhance coordination between multiple agencies working on the airport. The flight movements were normal during the mock exercise that was conducted last night," they said. - PTI