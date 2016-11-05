fighting the menace:Air purifiers claim to be effective against dust (coarse/PM2.5), pollen, pet dander, smoke, dust mites and microbes.Photo: Sandeep Saxena

With the Capital practically breathing through a blanket of smog since October 31, Delhiites are making a beeline for masks and air purifiers.

Confirming the sudden spurt in sales of air purifiers, shopkeepers across the city said they “sold more purifiers in the past week or so compared to the rest of the year.”

Air purifiers are devices that remove contaminants (including PM 2.5 particles) within a room. Marketed as being beneficial for those who suffer from asthma and allergies, they are also effective in reducing second-hand tobacco smoke.

Triple filter

The device purifies air by passing it through three layers of filters — the first captures bigger particulate matter, after which the carbon-activated middle filter screens gaseous pollutants, and finally, the High Efficiency Particulate Arrestance (HEPA) filter captures finer particulate matter.

But how effective are air purifiers? According to doctors, these devices can be helpful when used in a limited area, but there is no research to establish their effectiveness for a heavily polluted city like Delhi.

Dr. T.K. Joshi, director of the Centre for Occupational and Environmental Health at the Maulana Azad Medical College here, said: “Air purifiers benefits are largely restricted to particulates. We need more scientific studies to validate claims of health benefits.”

Companies that make air purifiers, however, claim their products to be effective against dust (coarse/PM2.5), pollen, pet dander, smoke, dust mites, microbes, and other infectious substances. Among the key players in the market are Phillips, Eureka Forbes and Blueair. Products from these brands range between Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 75,000.

A salesperson at Mehra Electronics in Khan Market said that the sale of purifiers has been registering an upward trend since 2010. “It has become an essential commodity in Delhi, especially for families that include children, elderly, and those who belong to places with relatively cleaner air,’’ he said.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air pollution level in Delhi is ‘severe’ with PM 2.5 levels shooting past the safe limit of 60 micrograms per cubic metre, while levels of PM 10 breached the safe limit of 100 micrograms.