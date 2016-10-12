The All India Institute of Medical Sciences - Delhi (AIIMS) is all set to launch a helpline to counsel, educate and assist heart patients.

Dr. Sandeep Seth, professor at the Department of Cardiology (AIIMS), said the helpline would be handled by four trained nurses. “To begin with, a limited number of patients will be given the number, so that the calls are manageable,” Mr. Seth said.

The professor said that AIIMS is training a group of nurses in counselling and education regarding heart ailments. “We have purchased four simple handsets and pre-paid SIM cards, and these four numbers will together become the helpline. It will be launched soon,” Mr. Seth said.

Depending on its success, the model will be gradually expanded to other central hospitals.

In India, degenerative heart diseases such as ischemic heart issues, chronic obstructive pulmonary problems and strokeaccounted for nearly 30 per cent of all deaths in 2013.

Dr. K.K. Aggarwal from the Indian Medical Association said that the most common symptoms of heart attack include crushing chest pain and difficulty in breathing.

A heart attack might also cause cold sweats, racing heart, pain in the left arm, jaw stiffness, or shoulder pain.