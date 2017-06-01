AIIMS panel to probe paper leak allegations

more-in

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has formed a committee to look into allegations of question papers for the MBBS entrance exam, which was held on May 28, being leaked. The institute said on Wednesday that it was in touch with the investigating agencies.

“AIIMS takes these reports very seriously and has constituted a committee to inquire into the matter. The committee shall look into the matter and submit a report at the earliest,” the institute said in a statement, adding that immediate action would be taken once the facts are ascertained.

Series of tweets

Anand Rai, who exposed the Vyapam scam in Madhya Pradesh, had alleged that question papers for this year’s MBBS entrance exam had been leaked.

In a series of tweets, Mr. Rai had posted images of the question papers.

He added that he had received screenshots of the question papers from a source who claimed that these had been leaked from M.C. Saxena College in Lucknow when the online entrance test was going on here.

Adding that the AIIMS online entrance test was held in two shifts, he said that the screenshots were proof that the question papers were leaked while the examination was going on.

Seeks CBI probe

Mr. Rai had also tagged the Prime Minister’s Office in his tweet and sought a CBI inquiry into the issue.

“I urge the Prime Minister and AIIMS Director to ask the CBI to probe the matter,” said Mr. Rai.

Not just this, Mr. Rai had also alleged that MBBS seats at AIIMS were being “sold”. In fact, he took to Facebook to urge the Prime Minister to ensure justice for hard-working students.

“Being a doctor myself, it fills my heart with sorrow at seeing hard-working and meritorious students suffer like this because of the mafias continuously attempting to snatch away their hard work,” he said.