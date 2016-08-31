“I don’t know if you came in boats... but I salute you,” said a smiling U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry to a packed audience at IIT, Delhi after his carcade was once again stuck in Delhi traffic on Wednesday as heavy rains led to waterlogging on roads.

“You guys deserve an award for being able to get here today. I don’t know if you came in boats or amphibious vehicles of some kind. But I salute you,” said Mr. Kerry, who was forced to cancel his trip to three religious sites on Wednesday in the city after incessant rains in the national capital.

The Secretary of State was 40 minutes late for the event at the IIT as his carcade waded through the waterlogged roads from his hotel, which otherwise is a 15-minute ride.

On Monday, on his way to a hotel from the airport, the U.S. Secretary of State was stuck for almost an hour in traffic due to waterlogged roads.

Mr. Kerry was supposed to visit the Sisganj Gurudwara, Gaurishankar Temple and the Jama Masjid in the national capital after his IIT event, but the programme was cancelled.

The underpass near Mr. Kerry’s hotel — Leela Palace — was heavily flooded, leading to a massive traffic jam.