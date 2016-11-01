FALLOUT: A thick blanket of smog engulfs Delhi on Monday. Peak PM10 level on Diwali was around 1,600 ug/m3—16 times the safe limit. PM 2.5 level reached nearly 900 ug/mg—15 times the safe limit.PHOTO: R. V. MOORTHY

Even as it maintained that fewer fire crackers were burst this year, the government said that the dedicated task force set up to combat air pollution has decided to implement its road map to improve air quality from this week.

The Delhi government on Monday analysed ambient air quality data that was recorded before and during the Diwali weekend.

A senior government official said that analysis of the situation showed that air quality in the Capital had dipped after 7 p.m. on Sunday due to the combined effect of bursting fire crackers and what were dubbed as “adverse meteorological conditions” (lack of wind).

“The Delhi government conducted a review of air pollution levels prevailing on October 29, 30 and 31. Environment Minister Imran Hussain reviewed the situation in a meeting with senior department officials and scientists of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC),” said a senior government official.

An official said that the assessment of ambient air quality, as per Central Pollution Control Board Protocol, was undertaken at six locations: R. K. Puram, Mandir Marg, Punjabi Bagh, Civil Lines, Anand Vihar and IGI airport. Noise levels were also monitored at these locations with the exception of the IGI airport.

Since Delhi was reeling under “adverse weather conditions” and the impact of “trans-State movement of pollutants — specially triggered by agricultural burning”, the Delhi government had appealed to Delhiites not to burst crackers. An official said that the citizens had largely responded to the appeal.

“Air pollution is severe across north India and levels are high in many cities. We definitely need to look into the matter... but the government would like to thank the people for bursting fewer fire crackers this year. The air pollution situation will improve in a day or two with the help of strong winds,” said Health and Public Works Department Minister Satyendar Jain, who also heads the inter-ministerial task force to combat air pollution.

A government official said that the DPCC had constituted 12 teams to check the sale of imported and illegal crackers .

Last week, Mr. Jain had announced the government’s decision to establish a three-tier air treatment system consisting of wind purification units, mist fountains and virtual chimneys, at five major traffic intersections. The government claimed the system has the potential to reduce carbon monoxide and particulate emission by 40 to 60 per cent in a 20 to 30 metre radius during peak traffic hours.