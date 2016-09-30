High alert:Tight security was put in place at Raisina Hill on Thursday. The police have also beefed up cover at all prominent malls, hotels, hospitals and educational institutions.Photo: Shanker Chakravarty

Delhi Police and CISF heighten vigil at the airport, the railway and metro stations, and landmarks

The Indian Army’s surgical strikes across the LoC have been followed up with enhanced security in the Capital.

On Thursday, the Delhi Police and the CISF heightened vigil at the airport, the railway and metro stations, and landmarks, etc.

The CISF D-G O. P. Singh met Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju on Thursday and briefed them about the steps taken to strengthen security at the airport, seaports and other vital installations guarded by the CISF. Also, the police have beefed up security at all prominent malls, hotels, hospitals and educational institutions. Bus stands have also be brought under the security cover.

A senior police official said that all Deputy Commissioners of Police had been briefed and asked to monitor any suspicious activity reported in their areas.

“We are ensuring that CCTVs at all places with high footfall, such as markets and metro stations, are functional. We are holding meetings with market associations and asking them to ensure that CCTVs in their areas are in working condition,” said a senior police officer.

Railway staff asked to keep watch

The police have also asked the railway police and staff at stations and on the tracks to immediately bring to notice anything suspicious.

Gangmen and linemen, too, have been asked to keep watch over their areas and patrol the tracks through the day.

Special checking and frisking of vehicles entering the city was started on Thursday afternoon with additional security personnel deployed at the borders.

A senior police officer said security checks were being conducted “everywhere” and “anti-terrorist action” was being taken to combat any kind of terror activities. A series of mock drills to check the preparedness of the security forces has been planned in the coming days.

