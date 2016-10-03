An Afghan national has been arrested at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here for allegedly entering Terminal 3 using an invalid e-ticket.

S. Mohammad Faiz, who was arrested on September 30, purportedly told the police that he wanted to see off his mother, who was flying to Jeddah. He was intercepted by CISF officials while he on his way out of the terminal. “He had booked his parents and himself on a flight to Jeddah for September 29. He later changed his plans and re-booked the tickets for his mother to travel alone on Friday,” said the police.

He has been booked criminal trespass and cheating.