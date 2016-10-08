The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) on Friday sent a summons to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia asking him to appear before the anti-graft unit on October 14 in relation to an ongoing probe into an alleged recruitment scam in the Delhi Commission for Women.

The summons comes a week after a team of officials from the ACB, which is also probing the roles of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal in the alleged scam, interviewed Ms. Maliwal on her counter complaint against the DCW’s former chief Barkha Shukla Singh. An FIR regarding the alleged recruitment scam was registered based on the complaint by Ms. Singh.

On September 21, Ms. Maliwal was booked for allegedly flouting recruitment norms and “hiring people in an arbitrary manner”.

A few days later, Ms. Maliwal lodged a complaint with the ACB alleging financial irregularities and misappropraition of funds by her predecessors — Ms. Singh and Kiran Walia — between 2007 and 2015.