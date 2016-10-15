Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was summoned by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) in connection with the alleged recruitment scam in Delhi Commission for Women, said that he was questioned for three hours over a three-para note sent by the Finance Department to the women’s body.

‘Conspiracy’

“The DCW in the past had sought clarification on the financial powers of the member secretary of the Commission. They (ACB officials) kept asking questions about the same note for hours,” Mr. Sisodia said.

The Deputy CM said that some people were conspiring against the AAP as they are extremely upset with the working of the Delhi government.

“We are working for the people of Delhi and they (Opposition) can’t digest it. Agencies like ACB, the CBI, Income Tax have been unleashed after us,” Mr. Sisodia said, “but we won’t stop. We will answer them”.

Mr. Sisodia had reportedly written a letter demanding an autonomous status for the women’s panel, but an issue cropped up since only the Chief Minister has the authority to write that letter to the Lieutenant-Governor.

The DCW is under the ACB scanner for arbitrarily appointing 85 people in the last one year after former DCW chairperson Barkha Shukla Singh complained to the investigating body.

“The ACB is pursuing false case against me. Because we were going after people and exposed the nexus of a senior BJP leader with the brothel owners, a case was registered against me, while no action was taken on my corruption complaint against Sheila Dixit despite evidence,” said DCW chief Swati Maliwal.