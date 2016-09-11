NEW CHAPTER: ABVP candidates (from left) Amit Tanwar (President), Ankit Sangwan (Secretary) and Priyanka Chabri (V-P) after their election win in DU. Photo: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

A good day turned bad for the right-wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Saturday as its celebrations over the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) polls turned sour with a drubbing in the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) election outcome.

While the ABVP won three out of the four seats in DUSU with the Congress-backed National Students Union of India (NSUI) gaining by winning the Joint Secretary post, in JNU the ‘United Left’ swept all four seats.

The strategy of the left-wing, the All India Students Association (AISA) and the Students Federation of India (SFI) to come together for the first time against the ABVP to form the United Left clearly worked.

This was the first student election in the Jawaharlal Nehru University since the arrest of outgoing JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar — of the CPI-backed All India Students Federation — and two others on charges of sedition.