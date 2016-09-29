Several ABVP activists were detained on Wednesday by the police after they tried to break a barricade at M G Road during their march to Calcutta University campus protesting against the prevailing situation in the universities.

The RSS-affiliated ABVP on Wednesday had organised a march from Shyambazar to Calcutta University College Street campus protesting against the prevailing situation and establishing proper educational atmosphere in colleges under Calcutta University.

They also had a charter of demands which they planned to submit to the University Vice-Chancellor.

The police had set up a barricade at M G Road and asked the activists not to cross, but several ABVP activists tried to force their way ahead and were detained.

“The present atmosphere in colleges and universities is not at all congenial for proper education. We wanted to present a charter of demands to the University V-C. But, we were stopped by the police at M G Road crossing. Some of our leaders and supporters have been detained by the police,” ABVP State president Subir Haldar said.

Mr Haldar also said that the ABVP would continue with protests in the coming days till their demands were met.

The ABVP Bengal unit has been in the news for the past few months for its agitation and protest marches at Jadavpur University campus over alleged anti-national slogans being raised there. - PTI