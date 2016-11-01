Twelve days after he met with an accident at Singur, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee was discharged from a private hospital here on Monday. He underwent an orbit reconstruction surgery below the left eye a few days ago.

Belle Vue Clinic said in a release that his condition had “substantially improved over the past two days...”

It said his “eye movements and vision are better,” and the swelling “reduced significantly.”

A huge crowd of TMC workers gathered outside the hospital on hearing that the MP, a cousin of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, would be discharged. He came out of the hospital at 5 p.m.