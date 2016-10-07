A 29-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly masterminding a conspiracy to abduct a transporter and demand a ransom of Rs. 10 lakh.

The victim, Ashok, was abducted in Vasant Kunj and later dumped near Dhansa Border after the accused strangled him and believed him to be dead.

The arrested man has been identified as Jai Bhagwan, a resident of Nangal Dewat.

According to the police, the accused was arrested after a tip-off was received about him coming near Pulia of Jharoda Kalan village.

“During interrogation, Jai Bhagwan said that he came in contact with Pradeep from his village, who was a member of the Manoj Morkhedi-Anil Ganja gang. He joined the gang for quick money,” said a senior police officer.

Police claim that he was sent to jail in one case, but after coming out of prison the accused became an active participant in the activities of the gang with Pradeep Babloo. Also, he was involved in several other cases of attempt to murder, rape, and those under the Arms Act.

In June this year, Jai Bhagwan, along with accused Nitin Malik and Jonny, planned to extort money from Ashok, said the police.

“The accused called Ashok around 11 a.m. to organise a party and made him consume liquor. They also gave him narcotic substances and then asked him to pay extortion money of Rs. 10 lakh. When he denied, the accused strangled him and left him near Dhansa Border assuming him to be dead,” said the officer.

Ashok, who survived, reached his residence in New Nangal Devat village in the morning and got a case registered at the Vasant Kunj (North) police station against Nitin Malik, Jai Bhagwan and Jonny,” said the officer.