The plan aims to change the way Delhi commutes, ensure space for pedestrians

: A year after it was announced, the Aam Aadmi Party government’s decision to redesign 10 prominent stretches in the Capital seems to be on track.

The move seeks to change the way Delhi commutes and ensure that the pedestrian and the physically-challenged are allowed to reclaim streets and open spaces, said a senior government official. Transport Minister Satyendar Jain is likely to announce the project soon.

Rs. 5,000 crore budget

To be executed at a cost of around Rs. 5,000 crore, the project will begin with 10 to 11 arterial stretches across Delhi before moving to the mammoth 1,280-kilometre road network under the Public Works Department (PWD), said another official.

“The redesigning will include redevelopment of basic infrastructure and correction of engineering faults in the existing network to new, engineering-based solutions aimed at making these stretches more friendly for pedestrians, cyclists and other forms of non-motorised traffic,” said the government official.

The official, who refused to offer more details, said the effects of the redesigning “would become more and more visible over the coming months”.

According to another official, the pilot project will include installation of street furniture such as benches, toilets, glass lifts and foot-over bridges. Street lighting will also be overhauled with an emphasis on solar-powered lights.

Among the stretches to be covered initially are Janakpuri to Sarai Kale Khan, Wazirabad to Sarai Kale Khan in Central Delhi, Mukarba Chowk to Singhu Border, Wazirabad to Apsara Border, Wazirpur Bus Depot to Rithala metro station, Britannia Chowk to Outer Ring Road and Mongolpuri to Kanjhawala in north-west Delhi, Moti Nagar to Patel Nagar in west Delhi, Nizamuddin crossing to the UP border in south-east Delhi, and the Nawala crossing near Shahdara to Road No. 41, Patparganj.

The department is already conducting a city-wide road renovation exercise to pre-empt waterlogging and traffic congestion well before the monsoon arrives next year, besides revisiting the mechanised vacuum cleaning of arterial roads.

Understood to have tapered off after being initiated on April 1 this year, and announced with the redesigning plans last October, the government is now opening the service to both domestic and international service providers. According to a senior government official, a decision to import machines is being considered.

The redesigning

