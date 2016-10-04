The Delhi BJP on Monday said the imposition of monetary penalty on the AAP government by the Supreme Court has exposed the government’s “inability and insensitivity” in dealing with dengue and chikungunya outbreak in the Capital.

“For the last 15 days, the Kejriwal government has been saying that we have worked a lot on controlling the outbreak of dengue and chikungunya, but officials are not cooperating. The Supreme Court last week asked it to file an affidavit on the said individual officials, but it failed to do so,” said Delhi BJP president Satish Upadhyay.

This failure to submit an affidavit, Mr. Upadhyay said, clearly showed that the Kejriwal government was “trying to fool the court with the same tricks of lies with which it fools the common man”.

The BJP president added that the citizens of Delhi would ensure that the Kejriwal government’s insensitivity towards them translate into “a heavy political price” in the upcoming civic polls.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Vijender Gupta termed the penalty a symptom of the AAP government’s “casual attitude” towards the control of the outbreak.