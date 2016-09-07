The chief of the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Punjab women’s wing Baljinder Kaur on Tuesday filed a complaint with the State Women Commission (SWC) against the party’s Delhi MLA Devinder Sehrawat, alleging he was “defaming” the women in the State.

DGP probe

Meanwhile, taking suo motu cognisance of media reports about “exploitation of women” as claimed by Mr. Sehrawat, the SWC on Tuesday asked the Director General of Police (DGP) to investigate the matter.

“The allegations are serious and should be properly investigated,” Punjab SWC Chairperson Paramjit Kaur Landran said.

The actions come a day after Mr. Sehrawat wrote a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that women were being exploited in return for tickets to fight Punjab Assembly polls due next year.

A delegation led by Ms. Kaur, who is also the AAP’s candidate from Talwandi Sabo, met Ms. Landra and filed a formal complaint against the Delhi legislator.

Ms. Kaur said she was hurt after reading Mr. Sehrawat’s letter, which “was an attempt at defaming the women of Punjab”.

“Sehrawat made an attempt to deliberately undermine the image of women by accusing honest and dedicated AAP leaders without any evidence,” Ms. Kaur said and demanded strict legal action against Mr. Sehrawat. — PTI