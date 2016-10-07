Counter attack:Aam Aadmi Party leaders (from left) Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh during a press conference at the party office in New Delhi on Thursday.— Photo: PTI

Sanjay Singh alleges the Defence Minister insulted the Army

Accusing Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar of “maligning” the Army, Aam Aadmi Party leaders on Thursday threatened to file a police complaint against him.

With the AAP being criticised for its convenor Arvind Kejriwal’s statement on Monday asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “unmask Pakistan’s dirty propaganda at the international level,” the party, which has been in damage control mode since, has been praising the Army for the surgical strikes carried out in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Addressing a press conference, senior party leader Sanjay Singh alleged Mr. Parrikar had insulted the Army. Mr. Singh added that the Army “...has, time and again, proved itself and done a remarkable job in 1948, 1965, 1971 and Kargil war with Pakistan”.

The attack comes on the day Mr. Parrikar, in a veiled jibe at the Mr. Kejriwal, questioned the “loyalty” of those who doubted the Army and sought proof of the surgical strikes across the Line of Control.

At an event in Dehradun on October 1, the Union Defence Minister had made a reference to the Ramayana, in which Lord Hanuman crossed the ocean in a single stride after he was reminded about his extraordinary powers by Jambavan, the king of bears.

The BJP has, since Tuesday, been demanding Mr. Kejriwal’s resignation while accusing him of “seeking proof” in the garb of his statement congratulating the Prime Minister and the Army on the surgical strike.

The AAP, which alleged that the BJP was playing politics over the surgical strikes issues, claimed that such a military operation was not carried out for the first time as being “celebrated” by the saffron party.

“BJP’s G.V.L. Narsimha Rao said the Army has been made aware of its capability for the first time. By saying this, we are demeaning the military and its sacrifice. Such statements are shameful and both Mr. Parrikar and Mr. Rao should apologise to the Armed forces,” Mr. Singh said, adding that surgical strikes have been carried out nine times in the last 15 years.

The AAP leader’s criticism came after posters congratulating the Prime Minister came up across Delhi and also in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

Calling Mr. Parrikar “Shah Rangeela”, Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said while India is on “high alert,” the Defence Minister is busy “celebrating over the corpses of the martyred soldiers”. He criticised Mr. Parrikar for his remarks comparing the Army with the army to Lord Hanuman.