AAP submits ‘proof of corruption’ against North Mayor to CBI

AAP spokesperson Dilip Pandey addresses a press conference on Monday as Leader of the Opposition in the North Delhi civic body Rakesh Kumar (left) looks on.

Leader of the Opposition in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation Rakesh Kumar on Monday submitted a complaint against Mayor Preety Agarwal to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) accusing her of involvement in cases of corruption in the civic body.

Ms. Agarwal denied the allegations.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Dilip Pandey said at a press conference that the party has, on several occasions over the past few months, produced proof of corruption against the Mayor.

‘Not afraid’

“We have asked for her resignation. Instead of stepping down, Ms. Agarwal sent a defamation notice to our leaders,” he said.

Mr. Pandey added, “...The AAP is not afraid of defamation notices or court cases. It will save you [Ms. Agarwal] a lot of time and energy if you do not try to scare us with these tactics. Even if the Mayor and the BJP locks us behind bars or hang us, we will not budge from raising our voice against their corrupt practices.”

Mr. Kumar said he has highlighted six main issues in his complaint to the CBI. The primary complaint is regarding tender fraud, which, the AAP claims, involves the Mayor.

“Ms. Agarwal has been favouring certain companies in the tender process and this has been causing huge losses to the corporation,” Mr. Kumar claimed.

He alleged that the tender fraud is not just limited to allocation of parking sites but also in leasing of banquet halls, sports complexes, waste management and transportation.

“All relevant proof to establish her involvement in the case has been submitted to the CBI. We hope the probe agency will show the same enthusiasm and zeal it has been showing in the false cases against the AAP,” Mr. Pandey said.

‘Ready to face probe’

Reacting to the fresh development on the allegations, Ms. Agarwal said she is ready to face investigation as it will only establish that she has been working for the people and is not involved in any case of corruption.