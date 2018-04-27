AAP spoiling BJP’s image: Vijender Gupta

more-in

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta alleged on Thursday, had meted out “grave injustice” to more than two crore Delhiites residing under the jurisdiction of the three civic bodies constituting the municipal corporation of Delhi by attempting to “cripple” them financially.

“Completely” stopping the planned allocation in the Urban Development and Transport sectors for the current financial year, he alleged, is a deliberate move to “financially stifle” the three civic bodies so that they can’t undertake development work and earn a “bad name for non-performance”.

“It has been done with an eye on the general elections, to spoil the image of the BJP which rules the three local bodies. The BJP will meet the L-G and urge him to direct the Delhi government to restore the denied funds. If required, we will go to the High Court for justice,” Mr. Gupta said.

‘Taking revenge’

Since losing the civic elections to the BJP, he alleged, the AAP was “taking revenge on the people” who voted it to power through denial of funds in the first budget after the BJP came to power in the local bodies.

Alleging that the government was “using budget allocation as an instrument of harassment” it had crippled essential services such as door-to-door collection of garbage, maintenance of sanitary landfill sites, tipper truck services, segregation of garbage, development and woks in JJ clusters and improvement of roads.

“The gravity of the impact of the financial denial by the Delhi government can be gauged from the fact that during 2017-18, these sectors received an allocation of ₹1228.42 crore. Instead of increasing the allocation this year, the government reduced it to zero... ,” he said.

He added that during 2017-18, the North and South Corporations received an allocation of ₹472.56 crore each and EDMC got ₹283.03 crore.

The Urban Development sector in North and South bodies received an allocation of 452.56 crore each. On the other hand, EDMC received ₹280.30 crore. In the transport sector, the North and South bodies received an allocation of ₹20 crore each whereas EDMC got ₹3 crore.

“Unfortunately, no budget estimates have been sanctioned to any local body for 2018-19 under the Urban Development and Transport sectors. This will affect strengthening and mechanisation of conservancy and sanitation services the most. No allocation has been made for JJ resettlement, improvement through horticulture, construction of community centres and dhobi ghats, Swachh Bharat mission, etc.”