: The Ministry of Home Affairs said it has sent multiple reminders to the Aam Aadmi Party government on two Bills passed by the Delhi Assembly last year, but is yet to get a reply on the clarifications sought by it.

The AAP government has been blaming the Centre for stalling key legislations.

The Home Ministry had sought clarifications on the Minimum Wages (Delhi) Amendment Bill, 2015, and the Delhi Netaji Subhash University of Technology Bill, 2015, but officials said that they have not received any reply from the Arvind Kejriwal government.

“The Bills came to us in April this year and since then we have sent two-three reminders every month seeking the government’s response on some clarifications sought by us. They have not bothered to reply or send a response to the queries raised,” said a senior government official. For any Delhi government Bill to become an Act, the Home Ministry has to examine it and then send it to the Lieutenant-Governor for final approval.

As reported by The Hindu , the Home Ministry had raised objections to the Minimum Wages (Amendment) Bill as the Delhi government had proposed that the head of dispute resolution body would be appointed by it.

‘Power lies with Centre’

The ministry had said that a dispute resolution body is always in the form of a statutory body and since Delhi was not a full State, the authority to appoint a statutory body was with the Centre.

Similarly, another Bill to upgrade Netaji Subhash Institute of Technology, currently affiliated to Delhi University, into a separate university is also stuck due to certain clarifications sought by the Centre. With this Bill, the Delhi government had proposed that the de facto head of the university would be the Chief Minister and not the Lieutenant-Governor.

“Since the L-G is the administrative head of the Delhi government, how can the Chief Minister be made the head of the university? Even in central universities, the President is the ex-officio Visitor. Rules cannot be bent like this,” said the official.