AAP protests outside Nirman Bhawan

more-in

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday continued its protest against Metro fare hike at Nirman Bhawan, the office of the Union Urban Development Ministry.

Friday marked Day Three of the party’s satyagrah against the “unfair hike in metro fares by the BJP government at the Centre”. AAP Delhi convenor Gopal Rai, party MLAs, councillors and volunteers gheraoed the Ministry on Friday.

A few volunteers and Delhi Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam were detained for an hour for gathering and shouting slogans outside the Ministry.

‘Anti-people policies’

“The BJP government at the Centre is responsible for this overnight doubling of the Metro fares. The people of Delhi are in a fix and cannot afford this sudden and uncalled for hike but the BJP government is absolutely impervious to the demands of the general public,” said Mr. Rai.

Protesters with placards and banners gathered at Udyog Bhawan metro station and marched till Nirman Bhawan, shouting slogans against the “anti-people policies of the BJP government”.

Pamphlets were also distributed among metro commuters around the station.

Mr. Gautam said the Delhi government was always against the fare hike proposal.

“The Delhi government even offered to share any losses the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation [DMRC] may anticipate. We had also appealed to the Central government not to increase the fares but the BJP government is stubbornly sticking to this uncalled for fare hike,” the Minister said.

In the second phase of protests, volunteers will demonstrate outside the homes of BJP leaders Harsh Vardhan, Mahesh Giri, Udit Raj, Ramesh Bidhuri, Pravesh Verma, Meenakshi Lekhi and Manoj Tiwari next week. They will gather outside the home of one MP on each day of the week.

Roses for BJP leaders

The volunteers will present the BJP MPs with roses and question their silence despite the people suffering.