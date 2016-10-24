After using the poll plank of regularising unauthorised colonies in Delhi, where it swept the Assembly elections, the AAP on Sunday came out with a similar promise in poll-bound Punjab.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday released its manifesto for trade industry and transport sectors in which he proposed regularisation of unauthorised colonies.

“Unauthorised colonies will be regularised and they will be provided all basic facilities, including sewerage within a mandated period. The real estate sector will be revived by a series of incentives, review of stamp duty, EDC (External Development Charges), CLU (Change of Land Use) and other charges,” the manifesto said.

The AAP had used a similar promise during the Delhi elections when they proposed regularisation of the unauthorised colonies among the key proposals in the party’s manifesto. It had bagged 67 out of 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly.

The party had said that it will regularise unauthorised colonies within “one year” of coming to power. Before that as an “immediate measure” it will provide registration rights to the residents of those colonies paving the way for electricity and sewer lines.

To confer freehold rights to residents of resettlement colonies, the party’s manifesto had proposed a simplified mechanism wherein original allottees will receive ownership of their plots for Rs.10,000.

In Punjab, the AAP promised a comprehensive real estate policy that will review distortion of master plans and revive the housing sector in consultation with all stakeholders.

Reaching out to truckers, he said that business will be freed from alleged “corruption and harassment” by DTOs and police through “unnecessary” checking of vehicles will cease within two weeks of forming the government, it said adding that “control of politicians in truck unions will be ended.”

“Heavy toll tax” charged by private companies in alleged “collusion with Akali-BJP, Congress politicians will be investigated, reviewed and rationalised and no toll plazas on roads other than highways will be allowed,” the manifesto said.

If the AAP forms the next government in Punjab it will press for removal of all toll plazas of NHI on Jalandhar-Amritsar and Ropar-Anandpur Sahib section due to their status as holy cities in accordance with the Centre’s policy to remove selective toll plazas, it said. - PTI