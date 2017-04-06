AAP plans public meetings to woo Purvanchal voters

more-in

In a bid to woo Delhi’s large Purvanchali vote base, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be organising public meetings and interactions, which will be chaired by senior Purvanchali party leaders.

The party has chosen 36 Purvanchali candidates for the upcoming civic polls on April 23. The AAP has a dozen Purvanchali MLAs and two Ministers, who will be campaigning in areas with a high density of Purvanchali voters.

“Many of our MLAs and leaders still live in the unauthorised colonies with the Purvanchali community. That’s the reason why they understand their problems and know the conditions they live in,” said AAP’s national spokesperson Dilip Pandey.

Star campaigners

“These leaders have not changed their lifestyles after coming to power. They live in the same houses and experience the same living conditions these people go through,” he added.

The star Purvanchali campaigners from the party include, Mr. Pandey, Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra, Rural Development Minister Gopal Rai, senior leader Sanjay Singh, Parliament Secretary of the Department of Information and Technology Adarsh Shastri, Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha, and senior leader Somnath Bharti.

The AAP’s Delhi in-charge Ashish Talwar said that Purvanchali leaders have been the backbone of the party since their involvement in the India Against Corruption (IAC) campaign.

‘Highlighted by the AAP’

“The issues of Purvanchali voters in Delhi was first highlighted by the AAP and after that other parties were forced to talk about it. Till 2013, there was no mention of Purvanchal issues in the elections,” Mr. Talwar said.

The AAP also tried to woo the Purvanchal votes by initiating work to celan up the Yamuna Ghat and organising an elaborate programme for Chhath puja last year.