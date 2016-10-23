BiG proposals:Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, with his deputy Manish Sisodia, talks to the media after the Cabinet meeting at his official residence on Saturday.photo: PTI

In a move that could benefit nearly 50,000 contractual employees of the Delhi government, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dispensation has directed all departments to send finalised proposals for regularisation of all employees working on contract.

The decision was taken in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday at his official residence.

The finalised proposals will have to be sent to the Chief Secretary by November 15, following which a unified policy will be taken up for consideration by the government.

The Cabinet also directed all departments to follow-up on its earlier decision and ensure that all hurdles are removed for regularisation of contractual employees.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Kejriwal said that if Lieutenant-Governor Najeeb Jung doesn’t give his nod to the government’s proposals, it will move the Supreme Court.

The regularisation of contractual employees has been a poll promise of the AAP and the government has had to face protests by contractual employees demanding regularisation of their services.

The government also said that the process for regularisation of services of guest teachers in the Department of Education is already at an advanced stage and the proposal has been finalised.

Free water for NDMC areas

The Cabinet also decided to extend the free water scheme to residents of areas coming under the jurisdiction of the New Delhi Municipal Council. The Delhi Jal Board proposal to extend its existing scheme of providing 20,000 litres of water to every household per month free of cost has been approved by the Cabinet.

The government said that the scheme will be applicable to the NDMC areas from the date at which it was implemented in the rest of Delhi and bills paid by the residents after that date will be refunded to them.

Pollution task force

The Cabinet also decided to form a ministerial task force to tackle air pollution and garbage disposal in Delhi. The task force will be headed by Health and PWD Minister Satyendar Jain. Its members will be DJB Chairperson Mr. Kapil Mishra and Environment Minister Mr. Imran Hussain.

The government was rapped by the Supreme Court on Friday for not doing enough to dispose of the huge quantity of garbage in the city.

The task force will hold regular meetings with all stakeholders, including the civic bodies, and will submit its report to the Supreme Court by November 10 on how the issue of garbage disposal can be tackled.

“The task force will also apprise the Supreme Court in case it faces any hurdle in meeting the challenge of solid waste management. The task force will consider solutions to tackle air pollution and will start implementing concrete measures as soon as possible,” the government said in a statement.

Among other decisions taken by the Cabinet on Saturday, was the decision to increase the bed capacity of the under construction new hospital at Ambedkar Nagar (Dakshinpuri) from 200 to 600 beds.

The estimated cost of setting-up this hospital has now been revised to Rs.180 crore.

The Cabinet also directed the PWD, DSIIDC, Irrigation & Flood Control and other departments to make arrangements for the upcoming Chhath Puja at around 180 ghats. The Cabinet has decided to make the Irrigation and Flood Control department as the nodal agency for surveying the ghats and making them permanent before next year’s puja.

The Cabinet also approved the Health Department’s proposal to set-up more mohalla clinics. Mr. Kejriwal asked Mr. Jain to hold a meeting to identify land available with the departments for the purpose.

