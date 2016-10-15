Demand suspension of 37 BJP MLAs appointed as Parliamentary Secretaries in four States

With the fate of 27 Aam Aadmi Party MLAs, appointed as Parliamentary Secretaries, hanging by a thread, Delhi Ministers and AAP leaders met President Pranab Mukherjee on Friday.

The move assumes significance as Mr. Mukherjee had recently asked the Election Commission to probe a complaint against the 27 AAP MLAs for holding offices of profit, which is separate from the earlier complaint filed by activist Prashant Patel on the office-of-profit accusations against the legislators over their appointment as parliamentary secretaries.

In June, law student Vibhor Anand had written to the President, alleging that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had named 27 MLAs as chair of Delhi’s Rogi Kalyan Samiti (Hospital Management Society) to monitor the working of various State-run hospitals. The petition had sought cancellation of the membership of the MLAs over the office-of-profit issue.

The AAP MLAs in their defence had said they are members of these societies and not their chairpersons. Alka Lamba, Shiv Charan Goel, Bandana Kumari, Ajesh Yadav, Jagdeep Singh, S.K. Bagga are part of these societies.

Among the 27 MLAs named in the complaint, eight are already accused of holding office-of-profit as parliamentary secretaries.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia after meeting the President said that they had submitted their petition to Mr. Mukherjee asking for suspension of parliamentary secretaries in other States.

“In four BJP-ruled states -- Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat -- the parliamentary secretaries have bungalows, vehicles with red beacon and get fat salaries. We have asked him to immediately suspend these 37 MLAs of four States," Mr. Sisodia said.

Defending the MLAs, Mr. Sisodia said the parliamentary secretaries in Delhi do not get any remuneration and are helping the government. "No benefits were given to them. It is not office-of-profit," he said.