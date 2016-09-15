AAP MLA’s driver arrested in extortion case, car seized

The driver of AAP MLA Gulab Singh has been arrested in connection with an extortion case reported from west Delhi’s Bindapur on Tuesday. Confirming the arrest, Surender Kumar, DCP (South-West), said that an Innova car with the MLA’s sticker has been seized.

“The car was used by the accused during the crime,” said the DCP.

Two other accused persons, Satish and Jagdish, were arrested on Tuesday from the alleged crime spot after the complainants raised the alarm. The trio are accused of trying to extort Rs 1.5 lakh from two builders -- Rinku Diwan and his partner Deepak Sharma -- in the area.

“Satish and the driver, Devender, have confessed to having close links with the Matiala MLA, Gulab Singh. Our probe so far has pointed to their regular interaction with the MLA,” the DCP told The Hindu .

Reacting to the developments, the MLA vouched for his driver’s honesty and said he would quit public life if Devender’s involvement in any extortion racket is proved in court.

“The only mistake of my driver was that he offered a ride to the other two persons without knowing their motive. But he has no role in the crime,” said the MLA.

About the other accused, Satish, police sources said their probe has revealed that he works at the reception of the MLA’s office

Mr. Singh, however, claimed that Satish’s link with him was limited to the latter campaigning for him during the last Assembly elections. “After the elections, he has visited my office only occasionally. He is not my office worker,” the MLA said.

He alleged that his name was being dragged into the incident in retaliation for “repeatedly hitting out against illegal construction in the area”. “I am in Gujarat for over a week now. I am being targeted because of my political affiliation,” he said.

The investigators said the three accused had extorted money from the complainants earlier too. “They extorted Rs 1.5 lakh from the same victims on September 8. Two days later, they extorted another Rs.50,000 from them. In the latest incident, they were trying to extort Rs 1.5 lakh,” said an officer.

The complainants have alleged that they were in their Bindapur office late Tuesday afternoon when the three men barged into their office and demanded money. When Diwan raised an alarm, he was allegedly thrashed. They, however, managed to draw the attention of the locals who rushed to their help. Satish and Jagdish were nabbed, while Devender drove away in the Innova.