: Aam Aadmi Party MLA and former Delhi Minister Amanatullah Khan on Sunday visited the Jamia Nagar police station and offered to surrender himself in connection with a molestation case he is accused in. The police, however, declined stating that they were waiting for more evidence.

Refutes allegations

The Okhla MLA, who was accompanied by a bunch of supporters, however, said the Delhi Police were trying to frame him in a false case.

Dramatic scenes were witnessed as the group kept insisting that all of them be arrested.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South East) M.S. Randhawa said probe was still on and that Mr. Khan acted at his own discretion.

Sent back

Mr. Khan remained at the police station between 1.30 and 2.30 p.m. and then left with his supporters for carrying out fogging operations in his assembly constituency.

Supporters joined the chorus demanding “justice” for their MLA.

Mass support

They carried placards showing the picture of the MLA, and held banners of ‘Main Bhi Amanat Hun. Mujhe Giraftaar Karo’ (I am also Amanat. Arrest me). Women supporters, who had come in large numbers, chanted slogans in support of the MLA.

He had on Saturday announced that he would visit the police station and court arrest.

A case under Sections 354(A)(sexual harassment), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) and 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the IPC was registered against Amanatullah and the husband of his woman relative who is purportedly the victim in the case.