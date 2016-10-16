AAP MLA and the party’s in-charge for the State of Gujarat Gulab Singh surrendered on Sunday before the Surat Police and was arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with an extortion case.

The arrest has come hours ahead of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal’s public rally in the city.

“Delhi Police had come here with a non-bailable warrant against Gulab Singh. He learnt about it before hand and came to Urma police station where we handed him over to Delhi Police,” Surat Police Commissioner Satish Sharma said.

Confirming the MLA’s arrest, Joint Commissioner of Police, South West Delhi, Deependra Pathak said, “He will be brought back to Delhi today to join the probe in the FIR of extortion in which he has also been named.”